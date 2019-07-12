MediciNova readies late-stage study of MN-166 in progressive MS

Subsequent to FDA feedback, MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) has finalized the protocol for a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) in patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) without relapses.

The primary endpoint will be the time to three-month confirmed disability progression as measured by a scale called EDSS, the same endpoint used for other drugs approved for progressive MS.

The agency indicated that one study may be sufficient to support a marketing application.

The size of the study and its projected start date are not provided.