Aflac to buy firm offering dental and vision benefits

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) agrees to buy Florida-based Argus Holdings and its subsidiary Argus Dental & Vision, a benefits organization and national network dental and vision company.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Funding of the transaction is expected to come from available liquidity held at Aflac and does not impact the company's policy of holding a minimum of $2B in contingent liquidity and capital.

Doesn't see the deal changing earnings or capital management outlook for 2019 and isn't expected to affect Aflac U.S. sales guidance for the year.

Licensed as a Pre-Paid Limited Health Service Organization and a Discount Plan Organization in Florida, Argus also acts as a Third-Party Administrator in 48 states and is licensed as a Discount Health Care Program Operator in Texas.

Argus services almost 1M dental and vision members, providing benefits management solutions to Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Children't Health Insurance Program carriers.

It also offers group and individual network dental and vision insurance plans to employers and individuals.