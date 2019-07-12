Hillenbrand to acquire Milacron for $2B

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) has agreed to acquire Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $2B, including net debt of approximately $686M as of March 31, 2019.

Under terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, Milacron stockholders will receive $11.80 in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron common stock they own.

Upon closing, Hillenbrand shareholders will own approximately 84% of the combined company, and Milacron stockholders will own approximately 16%.