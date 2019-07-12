Oppenheimer likes Fate Therapeutics in premarket analyst action

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) initiated with Outperform rating and $27 (32% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 3% premarket.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) upgraded to Strong Buy with a $17 (156% upside) at WBB Securities.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) upgraded to Buy with a $34 (65% upside) price target at Stifel ahead a Phase 3 data on setmelanotide in POMC deficiency obesity and LEPR deficiency obesity.

CannTrust (TRST CN) downgraded to Sell with a C$4 (flat) price target at Eight Capital.