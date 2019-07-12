WPP to sell 60% of Kantar to Bain Capital for $3.1B

Bain Capital agrees to acquire 60% of WPP's (NYSE:WPP) Kantar market research unit, which the ad group says will bring $3.1B in proceeds to cut debt and unlock value for shareholders.

WPP says the deal, values Kantar at ~$4B, will reduce debt to the low end of its target leverage range of 1.5x-1.75x average net debt/EBITDA for 2020; the company plans to return the ~$1.2B balance of proceeds to shareholders.

The Kantar sale is part of new CEO Mark Read's push to cut debt and simplify the company; company founder Martin Sorrell, who resigned last year after a misconduct probe and resulted in the company losing accounts with major clients, had advocated keeping Kantar.