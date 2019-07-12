Pooled post-hoc data support efficacy of Lilly's migraine med Emgality

Jul. 12, 2019 7:32 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)LLYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Post-hoc analyses of three Phase 3 clinical trials confirmed the efficacy of Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm) in patients with chronic and episodic migraine. The data are being presented at the American Headache Society Annual Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia.
  • 46.2% of chronic migraine sufferers in the REGAIN trial achieved "little/no disability" after three months of treatment compared to placebo.
  • Pooled analysis of the EVOLVE-1 & 2 studies in episodic migraine showed that 66.1% of patients were more likely to transition to "little/no disability" after six months of treatment compared to control.
  • Treatment with Emgality was associated with improvements across all seven items in a quality-of-life migraine scale called MSQ-RFR.
  • The FDA approved the calcitonin-gene related peptide (CGRP) antagonist in September 2018 for the prevention of migraine and in June 2019 for episodic cluster headache.
