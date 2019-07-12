Schwab loses two bulls (updated)

  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is cut to neutral from buy by Bank of America and cut to market perform from outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.
  • BofA analyst Michael Carrier cuts price target to $43 from $49.
  • Cites tougher revenue and margin outlook as revenue growth has been driven by net interest income; with bulk transfers in the past, lower core balances and rate cuts ahead, NII outlook is more challenging.
  • In the past six months Schwab has declined 7.7% vs. financials sector median performance of +4.9%.
  • Quant rating Neutral; before these actions, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (5 Buy, 8 Outperform, 6 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • For peers comparison, click here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.