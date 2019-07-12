Schwab loses two bulls (updated)
Jul. 12, 2019 7:43 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)SCHWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is cut to neutral from buy by Bank of America and cut to market perform from outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.
- BofA analyst Michael Carrier cuts price target to $43 from $49.
- Cites tougher revenue and margin outlook as revenue growth has been driven by net interest income; with bulk transfers in the past, lower core balances and rate cuts ahead, NII outlook is more challenging.
- In the past six months Schwab has declined 7.7% vs. financials sector median performance of +4.9%.
- Quant rating Neutral; before these actions, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (5 Buy, 8 Outperform, 6 Hold, 1 Sell).
- For peers comparison, click here.