Sandvik acquires 30% stake Beam IT

Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) has acquired a 30% stake in privately owned Italian company Beam IT and has the right to further increase its stake over time.

"The investment in Beam IT will complement our existing offer in Additive Manufacturing. It is also in line with Sandvik's strategic ambition to become a leading solution provider for the wider component manufacturing industry," says Lars Bergström, President of Sandvik Machining Solutions.

Beam IT generated revenues of about SEK70M SEK in FY2018, with its 38 employees.

Deal value not disclosed.