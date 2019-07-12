UBS raises Deutsche Bank to neutral on risk/reward balance

UBS analysts upgrade Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) to neutral from sell because the German lender's turnaround plan "shows willingness and determination to change the profile" and offers a more balanced risk/reward ratio.

Deutsche bank rises 0.7% in premarket trading in New York.

Risk of a capital increase is limited; core revenue trends, cost-cutting is key, write analysts, including Daniele Brupbacher.

In the past six months, Deutsche Bank has declined 13% vs financials sectors median performance of +4.9%.

Quant rating Neutral; SA Authors' rating Neutral (1 Bullish, 3 Bearish).