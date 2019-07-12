Luckin Coffee looks to tea

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) launched a new line of tea drinks in China today in an effort to diversify its products line.
Luckin's tea drinks are listed at prices about 25% below than those at Starbucks and are anticipated to generate margins about 25% lower than coffee for the company.
Luckin plans to give out free drinks and discounts to lure customers to the tea brand.
Shares of LK are up 0.31% premarket to $19.55 vs. the post-IPO range of $13.71 to $25.96.
