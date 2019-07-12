Coeur Mining's Q2 shows double-digit production gains across all metals
Jul. 12, 2019 8:02 AM ETCoeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)CDEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) +5.2% pre-market after reporting Q2 production of 86.6K oz. of gold, 3.1M oz. of silver, 5.3M lbs. of zinc and 5M lbs. of lead.
- "Operational results were in-line with our expectations and reflect solid, double-digit production increases across all four metals we produce," says CDE President and CEO Mitchell Krebs.
- CDE says Q2 gold and silver production at the Palmarejo mine in Mexico rose 22% and 36% Q/Q, respectively, to 28.2K and 1.7M oz., citing higher throughput and recovery rates.
- Q2 silver, zinc and lead production at the Silvertip mine in British Columbia jumped a respective 44%, 43% and 62% Q/Q to 300 oz. of silver, 5.3M lbs. of zinc and 5M lbs. of lead.
- CDE reaffirms total full-year production guidance of 334K-372K oz. of gold, 12.2M-14.7M oz. of silver, 25M-40M lbs. of zinc and 20M-35M lbs. of lead.