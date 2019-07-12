Cannabis One to acquire Washington-based Green Lady IP

Jul. 12, 2019 8:03 AM ETINDVR Brands Inc. (CAAOF)CAAOFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Cannabis One Holdings (OTC:CAAOF), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has executed a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire all of the securities of Green Lady IP.
  • Under the terms of Agreement, the Company and its subsidiary shall not acquire any interest in or control over regulated inventory or licenses in connection with the Proposed Transaction.
  • Gross consideration payable to Green Lady IP shall be an amount equal to $3,050,000, comprised of: (a) $300,000 in cash consideration; (b) $1,350,000 in Class "B" super voting shares in the capital of Cannabis One and (c) $1,400,000 in deferred consideration, payable in monthly instalments of $50,000 per month.
