Amazon working on high-end Echo, robot - Bloomberg

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) high-end Echo would have improved audio with at least four tweeters to take on rivals Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) and Apple's HomePod. Bloomberg sources say the new device could arrive next year.

The Echo will hold 63% of the U.S. smart speaker market this year, according to eMarketer data. Amazon has started to lose share to its rivals and has already released devices with some audio improvements and a standalone subwoofer.

AMZN is also working on a wheeled, Alexa-enabled robot with the codename Vesta. Amazon wanted to release Vesta this year, but the robot isn't ready to be mass produced. The tech giant has shifted some employees around to prioritize Vesta's development.