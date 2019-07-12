Uxin announces private placement of $50M of convertible notes

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) to issue and sell convertible notes of $50M to investment funds managed by PacificBridge Asset Management in a private placement.

The private placement is subject to multiple closings and is expected to be fully completed in 2H19.

The convertible notes will mature in 12 months or 15 months, bearing interest at the rates of 10% or 11% p.a.

Each note will be convertible into company's Class A ordinary shares at a conversion price of $1.663/share at the holder’s option after a 180-day period after the issuance.