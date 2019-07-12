Ford,Volkswagen announce details on mega-alliance

Ford (NYSE:F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) formally announce the expansion their global alliance to include electric vehicles and to collaborate with Argo AI to introduce autonomous vehicle technology in the U.S. and Europe. The alliance does not involve cross-ownership between companies like some other powerhouse partnerships in the auto industry.

Volkswagen is investing $2.6B in Argo AI, the autonomous vehicle technology platform company that is said to have the largest geographic deployment potential of any autonomous driving technology to date. Volkswagen and Ford independently will integrate Argo AI’s SDS into purpose-built vehicles to support the distinct people and goods movement initiatives of both companies. As part of the transaction, Volkswagen also will purchase Argo AI shares from Ford for $500M over three years. Ford will invest the remaining $600M of its previously announced $1B cash commitment in Argo AI.

The full transaction represents a valuation for Argo AI that totals more than $7B.

Ford and Volkswagen will have an equal stake in Argo AI, and combined, Volkswagen and Ford will own a substantial majority. The remainder will be used as an incentive pool for Argo AI employees.

“While Ford and Volkswagen remain independent and fiercely competitive in the marketplace, teaming up and working with Argo AI on this important technology allows us to deliver unmatched capability, scale and geographic reach," says Ford CEO Jim Hackett said.

As expected, Ford will also become the first additional automaker to use Volkswagen’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture and Modular Electric Toolkit (called MEB) to deliver a high-volume zero-emission vehicle in Europe starting in 2023. Ford expects to deliver more than 600K European vehicles using the MEB architecture over six years, with a second all-new Ford model for European customers under discussion.

Finally, Ford and Volkswagen say they are on track to deliver commercial vans and medium pickups for each brand by 2022.

F +0.88% premarket to $10.28. Shares of Volkswagen are up 1.67% in Frankfurt.

Source: Press Release