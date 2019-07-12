Citi pounds the table for Square on platform development, momentum

Square (NYSE:SQ) rises 1.1% in premarket trading after Citigroup analyst Peter Christianson reiterates his buy recommendation, citing increasing momentum and improvements to its seller platform.

Points to platform development with net increase of 28 apps on its Seller App Marketplace, 32 new products and features, and 13 new third-party integrations.

Though Square Card debit for business may eat into Seller Instant Deposit over time, Christianson sees the product eventually protecting Square from potential disruption in same-day funds products.

Quant rating Neutral; SA Authors' average rating Neutral (1 Bullish, 4 Neutral); Sell-Side average rating Outperform (10 Buy, 6 Outperform, 16 Hold, 1 Underperform, 2 Sell).