Budweiser IPO fizzles

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) trades lower after Budweiser Brewing Company (BUDBC) delayed the pricing of its IPO. Reuters reports that it's not immediately clear why there was a delay in pricing for a deal that had already been over-subscribed on strong institutional demand.

The company has until midnight in Hong Kong on Monday to finalize the valuation or the listing will lapse. Budweiser can also relaunch the IPO down the road with new terms.