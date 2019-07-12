Uxin to divest loan facilitation related business to Golden Pacer, shares up 10% premarket

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) to divest its loan facilitation related business to Golden Pacer for $100M cash and a certain number of shares of Golden Pacer.

After the divestiture, Uxin will provide inspection and valuation services to Golden Pacer's used car financing transactions, and Golden Pacer will provide certain loan facilitation services for Uxin's online used car transactions, including providing a guarantee in the event of default.

Uxin will no longer bear any guarantee liabilities or credit risks for used car loans facilitated after the divestiture and will work with Golden Pacer and third-party financing partners.

Mr. Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, said, “Going online to purchase used cars is an unstoppable trend in China’s used car market, where we see tremendous growth potential in the coming years. With our ground-breaking cross-regional transaction services, we have already made buying used cars online a reality. Going forward, facilitating online used car transactions will continue to be our primary focus. By maintaining the high growth of transaction volume and continuing to optimize cost structure and operational efficiency, we are confident that we are on track to achieving profitability.”

The parties to close the transaction as soon as practicable in 2H19.