Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks - Reuters

The gasoline-producing unit at Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) 585K bbl/day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas may remain shut for 2-8 weeks for repairs, Reuters reports.
The 140K bbl/day gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 3 was shut on June 29 to repair a leak, according to the report.
To repair the sour water stripper, which removes ammonia and hydrogen sulfide discharged by FCCU 3, MPC may need to rebuild a needed transformer, which reportedly could take eight weeks; if a replacement can be purchased, the repairs may only last two weeks.
Galveston Bay is MPC's largest refinery and the second largest in the U.S.
