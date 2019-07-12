'Apex' engagement driving EA upside - Piper

Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson says EA's (NASDAQ:EA) new season of Apex Legends has largely in-line player engagement numbers.

Olson is now more confident in EA's ability to hit its $300-400M guidance range for Apex in FY20.

The analyst calls EA's overall FY20 outlook as "somewhat conservative, with limited downside risk." He sees potential FY20 upside from Apex Legends, FIFA Ultimate Team and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Piper maintains an Overweight rating and $115 price target. EA has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.