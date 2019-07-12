Colgate-Palmolive's M&A move draws praise

New Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Noel Wallace has struck quickly with a deal to buy luxury cosmetics player Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques for around $1.7B.

Colgate-Palmolive execs aren't making the media rounds to talk up the upside on the transaction due to the pre-earnings quiet period, but analysts are buzzing.

"This is a clear sign that Wallace will be more aggressive with M&A to reshape the portfolio outside of Oral Care, a big change for a company that has historically been run very conservatively," notes Wells Fargo's Bonnie Herzog.

Bernstein's Ali Dibadj likes the move by Colgate into a higher margin category.

While the deal is drawing praise from the sell side, no firm has jumped in with an upgrade or price target boost (sell-side consensus: Hold, $72.48 PT) just yet.

Colgate struck the deal after seeing recently-acquired skin care brands PCA Skin and EltaMD help to boost earnings.