Piper gaming survey positive for Nvidia

Piper Jaffray analyst Harsh Kumar says the firm's gaming survey shows that over 70% of respondents are maintaining or increasing their GPU spending.

Kumar says Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) new ray tracing and video game streaming tech have created strong interest, though both are in the early stages of commercialization.

NVDA’s new GeForce Now Alliance is expected out in H2. In Piper's survey, 15% said they were "very likely" to use a video game streaming service.

Piper maintains an Overweight rating and $200 price target on Nvidia. NVDA has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.