Nomura calls Eldorado asset sale a start

Nomura Instinet weighs in on Eldorado Resorts' (NASDAQ:ERI) deal to sell off two casinos.

"We view the deal as a small and initial step in ERI's asset 'pruning' process to gain FTC approval for its pending acquisition of CZR," writes analyst Harry Curtis.

Curtis notes that the $230M sale price for two WholeCo assets implies a trailing-twelve- month EBITDA multiple of 8.4X, which he calls low but in line with other regional deals.

Nomura has a Neutral rating on ERI and price target of $42 vs. the sell-side consensus of Buy and the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of Neutral.

Shares of ERI are down 12% over the last four weeks.