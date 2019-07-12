GRUB 'will gladly work' with NY on liquor

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) tells Bloomberg it will work with the New York State Liquor Authority and already "operates in full compliance" with the SLA's declaratory ruling from late last year.

Statement: "To our knowledge, we are the only third-party national delivery provider in possession of such a ruling from the SLA and will gladly work with them on any updates to their guidelines."

GRUB notes the SLA doesn't have jurisdiction over food sales.

Earlier this week, the New York Post reported the SLA wants to limit the "stiff fees" charged by GRUB and other delivery companies.