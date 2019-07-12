Guggenheim sees upside on Boston Beer

  • Guggenheim is confident on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) ahead of the beer company's Q2 earnings report.
  • "We reiterate our BUY on Boston Beer shares given the growth runway ahead driven by Twisted Tea, Truly, and other new innovations. In addition, we see a lower degree of risk associated with the expected future growth given the reduced reliance on new innovations to drive the algorithm and the addition of Dogfish Head," notes the firm.
  • Guggenheim's upped price target of $421 is way ahead of the consensus sell-side PT of $290.91 and contrasts with the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of Neutral.
  • Shares of SAM are up 2.89% premarket to $393.96.
