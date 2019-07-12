Recent fund freezes highlight reliance on ETFs for liquidity
Jul. 12, 2019 9:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- With recent high-profile examples of funds freezing withdrawals because too many customers are demanding their money back -- i.e., Woodford, GAM Holding, H2O Asset Management -- some are calling into question how wise it is to rely on exchange-traded funds to act as cash equivalents that can be sold off quickly to pay fleeing clients.
- The concern is that ETFs may not be that easy to convert to cash during a selloff. Any breakdown in the relationship between the prices of the funds and their securities, particularly in fixed income, could imperil owners, Bloomberg reports.
- The European Systemic Risk Board says that this price mismatch could increase systemic risk by destabilizing institutions that rely on ETFs for quick cash.
- Secondary trading ensures that there will always be a market, proponents say. If an ETF price falls below the value of its holdings, traders can step in to buy the ETF shares and trade them for the underlying securities. They sell the securities at the higher price, pocketing the difference, and bringing the price of the ETF closer in line to its value.
- When considering an ETF for liquidity management, an investor or portfolio manager needs to consider how actively traded that particular ETF is within its sector, according to Stephen Laipply, head of fixed-income strategy for BlackRock’s U.S. ETF business.
- While some banks have scaled back ETF trading after the financial crisis, electronic brokers have stepped in; but they might back out in a volatile market, resulting in funds trading at a discount.