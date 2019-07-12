E.ON poised for EU antitrust OK for Innogy deal - Reuters

E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) is set to win EU antitrust approval to buy rival Innogy's (OTCPK:INNYY) network and retail assets after the company increased its concessions to address competition concerns, Reuters reports.

The deal is part of a bigger asset swap with Innogy parent RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) and would more than double E.ON's customers in Germany to nearly 14M.

E.ON already offered to sell part of its retail business in Hungary as well as Innogy's retail power and gas business in the Czech Republic after the European Commission expressed concerns that the deal may reduce competition.