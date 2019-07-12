Stocks ride rate-cut fervor to extend gains
Jul. 12, 2019 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor29 Comments
- The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials open at new all-time highs, as investors continue to bask in the afterglow of a seeming rate-cut promise from Fed Chair Powell earlier this week; Dow +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.3%, S&P +0.2%.
- "The market is clearly in 'don’t-fight-the-Fed' mode," says Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, adding that the market soon will shift focus to earnings.
- European markets are modestly higher, with France's CAC +0.5% and both Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4%.
- In the U.S., 7 of 11 sectors start with gains led by industrials (+0.8%), consumer discretionary (+0.7%) and technology (+0.6%), while health care (-1.2%) is a notable early laggard.
- U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the 10-year yield up a basis point at 2.13% and the two-year yield flat at 1.85%.
- U.S. WTI crude oil -0.2% to $60.10/bbl.