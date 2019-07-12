American Express upside rises on expected rate drop - Nomura

Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache figures American Express (AXP +0.3% ) has a greater upside from the expected decline in the federal funds rate than previously estimated.

"By our math, AXP would enjoy a $116M benefit to NII assuming a 100-bp decline in the fed funds, or ~1% as percentage of consensus 2020 EPS," Carcache writes in a note.

Notes that AXP's liability sensitive balance sheet makes it the only bank that would stand to gain from the expected decline in rates.

