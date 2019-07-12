Fred's trims down to 80 stores

Jul. 12, 2019 9:53 AM ETFred's, Inc. (FRED)FREDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Fred's (FRED +2.3%)  announces that it will close an additional 129 retail stores and hold inventory clearance sales across all stores in an effort to refocus its product mix.
  • The new round of closings are aimed at simplifying the store portfolio and repay debt.
  • Fred’s will be down to 80 retail stores remaining following the closings, centered primarily around the distribution center in Dublin, Georgia. Fred's may evaluate re-launching certain closed stores in the future under a new operating model, with an updated assortment.
  • Source: Press Release
