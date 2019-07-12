Stephens praises Zoom, Slack growth runways
- More details out on yesterday afternoon's bullish starts of Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) at Stephens.
- Analyst Dmitry Netis says Zoom will "grow into its premium valuation as it becomes the global standard for enterprises" and gives it an Overweight rating and Street-high $115 target.
- For Slack, Netis sees a long runway for growth through global expansion, new product launches, and converting more free users to paid customers.
- The analyst sees Slack's roughly 15M MAUs as about 5% of its TAM.
- Slack gets an Overweight rating and a $43 price target.
- SLACK shares are down 2.3% to $34.20 following yesterday's news that Microsoft's competing product is attracting more users. ZM shares are up 1.3% to $92.55.
- Average Sell Side ratings put Slack at Outperform and Zoom at Hold.