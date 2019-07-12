MTY Food Group -2.4% post Q2 results

MTY Food Group (OTC:MTYFF) reported Q2 revenue increase of 21.6% Y/Y to C$130.6M; due to the increase in sales to retail channels and the acquisition of Casa Grecque.

System sales were up 12% Y/Y reaching $832.3M, primarily attributable to recent acquisitions.

EBITDA margin declined 530 bps to 26.1% & Normalized EBITDA margin also declined 280 bps to 29.2%.

MTY's network had 7,345 locations in operation, of which 181 were corporate and 7,164 were franchised.

Same store sales: Total +0.6%; Canadian +1.4%; Ontario +1.1%; British Columbia +6%; Quebec +1.2% & Maritimes +2.9%.

The West Coast, which represents 49% of total US system sales, had positive growth of 0.4% and the East Coast continued to see positive growth with a 2.9% increase.

As at May 31, 2019, the Company had $47.5M of cash on hand, and a LTD of $526.5M in the form of holdbacks on acquisition and bank facilities.

On May 23, 2019, the company acquired all the outstanding shares of Papa Murphy's for a total consideration of $255.2M.

The Company also acquired the assets of South Street Burger for a total consideration of ~$5.1M.

