Crypto fans welcome Trump's no-coiner remarks

“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win," says Coinbase (COINB) CEO Brian Armstrong. "We just made it to step 3 y’all."

Armstrong's remarks come after the president last night proclaimed himself not a fan of cryptocurrencies, and specifically called into questions Facebook's Libra offering.

Armstrong: "I dreamt about a sitting U.S. president needing to respond to growing cryptocurrency usage years ago."

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up modestly this morning to $11.7K. Ripple (XRP-USD), Ether (ETH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) are also in the green.