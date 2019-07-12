U.S Xpress plummets after guidance cut, BAML downgrade

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) are down 19.2% after the company lowered its guidance and Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the stock to a Neutral rating from Buy.

"While valuation appears attractive, the lack of progress on its cost goals is concerning, particularly for its ability to manage through cycles," warns BAML.

"We expect excess capacity, rate weakness, and reduced demand to negatively impact both revenue and margins in 2Q19 and full-year 2019," adds the firm.

BAML's price objective on USX goes to $6 from $12 vs. the sell-side average PT of $11.20.

Previously: U.S. Xpress -3% after cutting guidance (July 11)