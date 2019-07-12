Wells Fargo faces fewer choices in CEO search - Bloomberg

Some 106 days after its previous CEO suddenly stepped down, Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2% ) continues its search for a replacement among a narrowing field of candidates.

Bank of America's (BAC +0.3% ) Cathy Bessant remains in talks with Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase's Gordon Smith won't be its next CEO, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bessant, who heads BofA's technology and operations, means a woman could take the reins of one of the country's biggest lenders.

Some senior executives have been pushing to retain interim CEO Allen Parker, which the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency hasn't ruled out, but seems to prefer an outside candidate.

Even after Wells Fargo's board decides on a successor, the OCC needs to approve the appointment. And that review can take as long as 90 days.

For sure, investors will be looking for signs of progress on the search when the bank reports Q2 earnings next week.

