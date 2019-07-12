PG&E pushing tax-exempt bond bill for fire claims - Bloomberg

PG&E (PCG -3.8% ) is lobbying California legislators to allow it to issue tax-exempt bonds to help pay for past and future wildfire claims, Bloomberg reports.

PG&E is pushing lawmakers to introduce the legislation next month to allow PG&E to present its $31B restructuring plan by Sept. 26, after which stakeholders could submit competing proposals, according to the report.

Any bill would need to clear the state's Assembly and Senate by the end of the legislative session on Sept. 13 and then be signed by Gov. Newsom by Oct. 13.

Under separate legislation approved yesterday, PG&E and California's other power companies would be able to borrow from a multibillion-dollar fund to pay for future wildfire claims.