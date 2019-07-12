Aker BP reports Q2 results and makes oil discovery off Norway

Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) to slightly increase its capital and exploration spending after it reported lower Q2 net income of $62M from $128M last year.

Reported net sales of oil reached 140,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.

The company said it would raise its spending on exploring new oil and gas fields to $550M, from its previous guidance of $500M, with overall capex of $1.6B-$1.7B as compared with prior outlook of $1.6B.

The company said that the development of Johan Sverdrup field was progressing well and is scheduled to start production in November 2019.

Johan Sverdrup is likely to account for 25% of the Nordic country's total petroleum output at its peak in 2022.

Aker BP said it had made an oil discovery with partner LOTOS of Poland estimated to hold between 80M - 200M boe, in an area nicknamed NOAKA.

Up to 700M boe are in place overall at the discovery, called Liataarnet, but Aker BP said that it needs to do more work to find out how much it can extract.

