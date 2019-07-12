Refiners strive to keep running through tropical storm

Most U.S. refineries in the path of Tropical Storm Barry are taking steps to keep running, even as forecasters warn the storm could become a hurricane before landfall this weekend.

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.1% ) reportedly plans to run its 502K bbl/day Baton Rouge, La., refinery, while Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.5% ) says it is maintaining operations at its two Louisiana refineries.

Phillips 66 (PSX +0.9% ) has said it was shutting down its 253K bbl/day Alliance, La., refinery, while PBF Energy's (PBF) Chalmette and Valero Energy's (VLO +0.8% ) Meraux refineries, both in Louisiana, are expected to remain open through the storm.

The amount of gas flowing to Cheniere Energy's (LNG +0.6% ) Sabine Pass plant on the Texas-Louisiana border dropped to a 13-week low of 2.9B cf/day on Thursday and Friday from an average of 3.6B cf/day over the prior seven days, according to Refinitiv.

Barry has shut 1M bbl/day of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production, half of the region's daily crude and 44% of its natural gas output, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.