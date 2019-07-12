CFPB emphasizes education more than enforcement

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has flipped its top two priorities, making educating consumers so they can make responsible decisions its top priority, while pushing protecting consumers from harmful industry behavior and discrimination to its No. 2 priority, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Quite simply, the single best policy to protect American consumers and foster financial inclusion is to ensure that consumers have the ability to make their best choices in free markets,” Brian Johnson, the agency’s No. 2 official, said in a June speech.

Critics say the switch puts more of the burden of consumer protection on the consumers themselves instead of on financial companies.

The CFPB's shift comes under the leadership of Trump appointee Kathy Kraninger, who took over the agency seven months ago.

In the first six months of 2019, the CFPB took 12 enforcement actions vs. 23 cases during the same period in 2017 when Obama-appointed leaders still ran the agency.

The bureau's top three enforcement posts remain open after the officials previously holding the roles left in the first five months of the year.