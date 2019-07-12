Auto suppliers rally after Tower takeout

Shares of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) are up 68.9% to $30.86 to trail just slightly the $31 deal price from Autokiniton Global Group. On Wall Street, B. Riley FBR tips that Tower could land an even higher offer during the go-shop period.

The deal is lighting a torch under the broad auto parts sector on M&A speculation. Notable gainers include Tenneco (TEN +9.2% ), Visteon (VC +4.7% ), Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +5.2% ), Lydall (LDL +5% ), Delph Technologies (DLPH +3.1% ), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +4% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +3.5% ), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT +3.6% ), Adient (ADNT +2.7% ) and Dana (DAN +2.9% ).