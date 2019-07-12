Auto suppliers rally after Tower takeout

Shares of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) are up 68.9% to $30.86 to trail just slightly the $31 deal price from Autokiniton Global Group. On Wall Street, B. Riley FBR tips that Tower could land an even higher offer during the go-shop period.
The deal is lighting a torch under the broad auto parts sector on M&A speculation. Notable gainers include Tenneco (TEN +9.2%), Visteon (VC +4.7%), Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +5.2%), Lydall (LDL +5%), Delph Technologies (DLPH +3.1%), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +4%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +3.5%), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT +3.6%), Adient (ADNT +2.7%) and Dana (DAN +2.9%).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox