Airbus eyes sales of 1,000-plus planes in Latin America, Caribbean

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF +1% ) plans to sell at least 1,000 new passenger planes in Latin America and the Caribbean over the next 15 years, meeting about half the demand expected in the region, the company's VP for the region tells Reuters.

Alberto Robles, who attended an aeronautic fair near Medellin, Colombia, also says the company hopes to sell its Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Colombia to renew its defense air fleet.

More than 700 Airbus planes already operate in Latin America and the Caribbean, ~60% of the region's fleet in service.