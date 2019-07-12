Deutsche Bank pays $197M to settle Dutch bribery suit - Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank (DB +1.3% ) settles a lawsuit from a Dutch affordable housing provider that alleged the bank was responsible for bribery related to derivatives trades, ending a long-running trial, Bloomberg reports.

The lender paid EUR 175M ($197M) to settle the suit with no admission of liability.

Stichting Vestia, a housing provider that almost collapsed due to derivatives losses of more than EUR 2B, sought EUR 840M in damages to recover some of those losses.

It alleged that some that some derivatives transactions with Deutsche Bank were "flawed" because the bank paid fees to a middleman when it entered trades with Vestia.