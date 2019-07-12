Brazil court ruling clears way for Belo Sun's Amazon mine

Belo Sun Mining (OTCPK:VNNHF +4.7% ) says it won a key legal victory in its efforts to build a gold mine in the Amazon rain forest, which has drawn criticism from environmentalists and indigenous advocates.

The Canadian miner says a Brazilian appeals court ruled the Para state is the appropriate authority to grant an environmental license for the project; prosecutors had argued the mine needed a license from federal regulators.

Belo Sun already has received state licensing but still must deliver a new study on the impact on nearby indigenous communities of the project, which would be Brazil's largest gold mine.