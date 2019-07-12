World's biggest diamond mine set to close

Rio Tinto (RIO -0.1% ) says it will shutter its Argyle diamond mine in Western Australia before the end of next year after finally exhausting its supply of economically viable stones.

Argyle is best known as the source of 90% of the world's prized pink diamonds ⁠that command the sector's highest prices but also is the world's top diamond producer by volume, which has placed the operation at the center of global oversupply.

More than 75% of Argyle's production is comprised of lower-value brown diamonds, and the mine's overall output sells for an average of $15-$25/carat, far less than the $171 average price realized last year by De Beers.

About 21M carats/year of global diamond production - including 14M/year from Argyle - are scheduled to exit the market by 2023, a volume that will only partially be offset by the addition of new mines, according to Russia's Alrosa, the world's biggest diamond producer.

The closure will remove three-quarters of Rio's diamonds production, but diamonds account for only 2% of the company's overall earnings, while iron ore ⁠comprises nearly 60%.