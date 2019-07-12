J&J down 5% on criminal probe into baby powder asbestos claims

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -4.6% ) is down on below-average volume in apparent response to the news that the U.S. Department of Justice is pursuing a criminal investigation against the company related to its alleged misleading of the public about the possible cancer risks of its talcum powder products.

The company is already mired in thousands of lawsuits from consumers who attribute their cancers to said products.

The company has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Update: A Washington grand jury is examining company documents related to what it knew about the potential cancer risks. Company scientists allegedly wrote memos some years ago warning of the risks.