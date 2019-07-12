Another Fed voice chimes in for a rate cut

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans says more monetary accommodation may be needed to get inflation up to the Fed's 2% target.

Evans, who's a voting member on the monetary policy-setting FOMC, commented at an event in Chicago, Bloomberg reports.

"A couple" of rate cuts could boost inflation and lift the personal consumption expenditure price index to 2.2% in 2021.

Targeting a bit above 2% inflation appropriate at this point; 2.5% would be consistent with the Fed's goals, he said.

Yesterday, two non-voting Fed officials, Raphael Bostic of the Atlanta Fed and Tom Barkin of the Richmond Fed, seemed to indicate that inflation is close enough to the Fed's target.

Still, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his semi-annual appearance before Congress this week, observed that risks to the economic outlook are increasing; that boosts expectations for a rate cut in July and fueled stock market gains.