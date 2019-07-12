Union Gaming positive on Wynn Resorts

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree digs into the developments that came out of Wynn Resorts' (WYNN +1.4% ) Investor Day event earlier this week.

"Probably the most significant announcement yesterday was the $2bn Crystal Pavilion at Wynn Palace. While construction and capital spend isn't expect to begin until 2021, WYNN announced a firm commitment to the development, which includes two hotel towers totaling ~1,300 new rooms, a world class art museum and theater, among other architectural amenities," states DeCree.

He thinks the property's non-gaming concept will help when Macau regulators look at license renewals.

Looking ahead, DeCree and team keep the firm's 2021 earnings outlook on Wynn ahead of the casino operator's own estimate with upside seen in both Macau and Boston next year.

Union Gaming has a Buy rating on WYNN and price target of $150, which is pretty consistent with the rest of the sell-side but below the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of Neutral.