Altice USA meets with FCC on Sprint/T-Mobile deal

Altice USA (ATUS +2.1% ) is the latest company to come in for a meeting with the FCC's transaction team handling the proposed $26.5B merger of Sprint (S +2% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.1% ).

Altice reiterated its prior advocacy and, according to its filing, discussed "commitments necessary from New T-Mobile to preserve sustainable competitive entry into the retail wireless market for the benefit of consumers."

The review of the deal is at day 221 on an informal 180-day FCC timeline, but the deal has all but formal approval from a majority of FCC members; the focus now is on Justice Dept. negotiations focused on enabling a fourth national wireless carrier.