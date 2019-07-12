Trump reportedly will not support uranium export quotas

U.S. uranium miners plunge as Pres. Trump reportedly has decided to make no changes to rules governing uranium supply.

Energy Fuels (UUUU -31.3% ) and Ur-Energy (URG -29.3% ) had petitioned for quotas requiring 25% of the U.S. uranium market be sourced domestically; also, UEC -18.4% .

Trump is understood to have been dissuaded from imposing a quota because of concerns it would drive up costs for nuclear reactor operators who already are under pressure from providers of cheaper sources of power such as natural gas and renewables, according to Australian Financial Review.

Canadian-based uranium miners are higher: CCJ +3.1% , DNN +4.3% .

ETFs: URA, NLR