Stocks extend gains on rate cut hopes

Markets appear to shrug off higher-than-expected measures of inflation, pushing stocks higher into record territory as investors bet that the Fed will cut rates in July.
The Nasdaq gains 0.4%, the S&P rises 0.2%, and the Dow advances 0.5% in midday trading.
Industrials (+1.2%) and consumer discretionary (+0.9%) lead the advance among S&P 500 sectors; health care (-1.4%), utilities (-0.3%), and real estate (-0.4%) are the only three sectors in the red.
Among notable movers, J&J -4.5% as DoJ starts criminal probe related to its baby powder; other health-care stocks falling are Merck (-2.8%), AbbVie (-2.8%), Eli Lilly (-2.9%).
On the upside: 3M (+2.2%), Illinois Tool Works (+2.6%), Caterpillar (+2.1%)
Crude oil rises 0.3% to $60.38 per barrel.
10-year Treasury yield down almost 2 basis points to 2.12%.
Dollar Index slips 0.1% to 96.95.
