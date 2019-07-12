Stocks extend gains on rate cut hopes

Markets appear to shrug off higher-than-expected measures of inflation, pushing stocks higher into record territory as investors bet that the Fed will cut rates in July.

The Nasdaq gains 0.4% , the S&P rises 0.2% , and the Dow advances 0.5% in midday trading.

Industrials ( +1.2% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.9% ) lead the advance among S&P 500 sectors; health care ( -1.4% ), utilities ( -0.3% ), and real estate ( -0.4% ) are the only three sectors in the red.

Among notable movers, J&J -4.5% as DoJ starts criminal probe related to its baby powder; other health-care stocks falling are Merck ( -2.8% ), AbbVie ( -2.8% ), Eli Lilly ( -2.9% ).

On the upside: 3M ( +2.2% ), Illinois Tool Works ( +2.6% ), Caterpillar ( +2.1% )

Crude oil rises 0.3% to $60.38 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield down almost 2 basis points to 2.12%.